Who are Nayib Bukele’s main opponents?

SAN SALVADOR.- In the run-up to the presidential elections in The Savior the mandatary Nayib Bukele recognized for his strategy against gangs, is positioned as a favorite for re-election, despite criticism about the possible constitutional violation of his candidacy.

According to the latest survey by the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), Nuevas Ideas, Bukele’s party, leads with a resounding 81.9% support, followed by the Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN) with 4.2 %, and the Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) with 3.4%.

Below, we present a detailed profile of the main contenders in these elections:

MANUEL FLORES (FMLN): Known as “El Chino Flores”, this 58-year-old former guerrilla has dedicated much of his life to politics. Mayor and deputy, Flores has disassociated himself from the FMLN’s acts of corruption, arguing that he did not participate in them. He criticizes the alleged dictatorship in El Salvador, highlighting the limited freedom of expression and politics.

JOEL SÁNCHEZ (Arena): A 55-year-old businessman with no political past, Sánchez has built his candidacy from civil society. An immigrant in his younger years, he founded his own company after struggling to survive in the United States. Presented as a civil society candidate by the Citizen Resistance movement, he now represents Arena.

LUIS PARADA (Our Time): A 63-year-old former military man and lawyer, Parada is an expert in international litigation who has defended El Salvador in disputes before the World Bank's ICSID. Captain of the Salvadoran army, he resigned in 2020 after the entry of armed soldiers into Congress. Competing for Our Time, he seeks to represent a civil organization.

JAVIER RENDEROS (Solidarity Force): Renderos, a 60-year-old gynecologist with a past in Arena, is running for Fuerza Solidaria. With experience as a candidate for mayor and member of the municipal council of San Miguel, he seeks to stand out in the field of health.

MARINA MURILLO (Salvadoran Patriotic Fraternity – FPS): An architect with a career in public service, Murillo is the only woman candidate in these elections. Her candidacy with her FPS party places her as a prominent figure in a political context where female representation is limited.

Citizens will face a crucial choice between different visions and approaches to address the country’s challenges. From a former guerrilla committed to the left to a businessman emerging from civil society, the variety of options highlights the complexity of democratic decisions.

On February 4, El Salvador will decide who will lead the country in the coming years, and the active participation of citizens will be essential for strengthening democracy. Regardless of the result, these elections will mark a milestone in the political history of El Salvador, shaping the future with the decisions made at the polls.

