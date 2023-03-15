Car as a luxury good, inflation and climate lawsuits

Lawyer Michaela Krömer and Rudi Lins, WKV specialist group chairman vehicle trade today in “Vorarlberg LIVE”.

Rudi Lins recently explained that the planned referendum was intended to address the massive burden on people caused by NoVA, rising fuel and electricity prices, the high mineral oil tax and the new CO2 pricing in Parliament, in order to ultimately achieve relief. “Many people in Vorarlberg depend on their vehicle every day, often for professional reasons. Having your own car has meanwhile become a luxury item,” says Lins. The declining new registrations alone would show that. In addition to the NoVa increase and the massive price increases for petrol and diesel, there is now also high inflation, which has a significant impact on monthly costs. Rudi Lins, WKV specialist group chairman vehicle trade, is a guest on “Vorarlberg LIVE” on Wednesday.

Twelve children and young people filed a climate lawsuit before the Austrian Constitutional Court at the end of February because the federal government would endanger their future if they did not take measures. It is an unprecedented climate lawsuit that “could have far-reaching consequences,” say the boys and girls. In a broadcast, the five to 16-year-olds referred to their children’s rights, which are protected by the Austrian constitution. They are represented by lawyer Michaela Krömer, who is a guest on “Vorarlberg LIVE” on Wednesday.

VORARLBERG LIVE on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

When: from 5 p.m. live on VOL.AT, VN.at and Ländle TV

Guests: Rudi Lins (Autohaus Lins) and lawyer Michaela Krömer

Moderation: Pascal Pletsch (chief reporter VOL.AT)