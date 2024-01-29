The European Union demands full compliance with the Barbados agreement

BRUSSELS.- The European Union (EU) demanded this Monday the “full compliance” with the Barbados agreements between the regime and the opposition in Venezuela after the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to ratify the disqualification of the opposition candidate for the presidential elections, Maria Corina Machado and former candidate Henrique Capriles.

In a statement, the EU External Action Service stressed that it is “very concerned” about the recent events in Venezuela and the decisions of the TSJ, a body controlled by the regime, noting that the steps “aimed at preventing members of the opposition exercise their fundamental political rights no can only undermine democracy and the rule of law.

In this sense, the EU mentioned the Barbados agreement to facilitate “fair and competitive” electoral elections in 2024 and asks for the “full compliance” with this pact. The EU closed its note by insisting that the parties remain at the negotiating table, pointing out that in this context the issue must be resolved.

The Venezuelan high court ratified Machado’s 15-year disqualification from holding public office, thus preventing him from running in the presidential elections scheduled for the end of this year.

The EU supports the celebration of a transparent and fair process in Venezuela, pointing out for months that if steps are taken towards this scenario it could lift the sanctions against “Chavista” leaders due to the democratic deterioration in the country.

Since the case against Machado was launched, European diplomacy has remained on standby and has focused on allowing the opposition leader to run in the elections. In Barbados, the regime and the opposition reached an agreement with which the parties “recognize and respect the right of each political actor to select their candidate for the presidential elections freely and in accordance with internal mechanisms.”

Spain’s position

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares, acknowledged this Monday that the decision to maintain Machado’s disqualification is not in line with what the Spanish Government would like to see in Venezuelabut despite everything he reaffirmed his proposal that the EU review the sanctions against the Ibero-American country.

This decision “does not broaden pluralism, it is not something that is in line with what we would like to see,” The minister admitted during his appearance before the Foreign Commission of the Congress of Deputies, after being urged to comment on the issue by the spokesperson of the Popular Party (PP), Carlos Floriano.

He said that he reaffirms the proposal he made last November to review the EU sanctions against Venezuela, given that “sanctions are not an end in themselves, they are a means” and that then the Barbados Agreements had been produced between the regime of Nicolas Maduro and the opposition.

“What we propose with great logic and coherence, and I once again confirm this, is that the European Union cannot ignore something that is not an end, but a means and that must be reviewed,” so then It was agreed that the reviews would be semiannual and not annual as until now.

For his part, Floriano took the opportunity to transfer the PP’s support to María Corina Machado, “who represents the entire opposition in Venezuela and is its candidate for all purposes.”

Source: With information from Europa Press