Who are the actors who have won the most Oscars and the most Oscar nominees in history?

Los Oscar Awards They are pure history, history of cinema and there are only a few hours left until we enjoy their magic this year. Each of the people awarded with this award automatically goes to the hall of fame to end up remaining forever among the best. However, in every area of ​​life there are gifted people who are in the Olympus of interpretation. some of them good recognized by the Academy with a large number of awards and others that have fallen short of this award.

Thousands of nominations, speeches and films later, the Oscars continue to distribute awards to all the people who make up the world of cinema. Therefore, it never hurts to review the actors who have won the statuette the most times and those who have fallen short of glory with the nominations.

The actors who have won the most Oscars in history

Daniel Day-Lewis – 3 Oscars

The British actor has always been characterized by choosing the characters he plays very well. The filmography of Daniel Day-Lewis It is not very extensive, but it is full of quality films, which is why he has become the only man who has won the award for best leading actor three times.

The legend of Daniel Day-Lewis at the Oscars began to be built in 1989 with the first award for My left Foot thanks to a performance that marked a before and after in his career. Daniel Plainview’s character allowed him to climb to the top of the podium with Wells of ambition in 2007 to end up winning the trio of statuettes with Lincoln in 2012. With The Invisible Thread he was once again part of the list of nominees for this award but he did not manage to repeat, since the academy awarded it that year to Casey Affleck in Manchester in front of the sea.

Jack Nicholson – 3 Oscars

The renowned American actor is one of the classics to attend the Oscar gala, either as a nominee or simply a guest to give even more cachet to the event. In this case, good old Jack Torrance in The Shining got his first award for One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) and repeated it in 1997 with As Good As It Gets.

In both cases he won the statuette that classified him as the best actor for the Academy. In addition, Nicholson managed to win the golden statuette for The strength of affection (1983), on this occasion, as Best Supporting Actor.

Walter Brennan – 3 Oscars

Walter Brennan will be forever associated with international film history as the first actor to win three Oscars. Of course, on none of these occasions did he do so as the best leading actor, but rather he established himself as one of the best supporting actors of all time. Without a doubt, one of the most respected performers within the genre Western who got the award for Rivals (1936), Kentucky (1938) and The Stranger (1940).

Two awards: Marlon Brando, Dustin Hoffman, Tom Hanks, Gary Cooper…

Not far from the first places we find historical actors like the always charismatic Marlon Brando with two Oscars and six nominations and Dustin Hoffman with two other awards and five nominations. The first of them took the statuette in 1954 and 1972 for The Law of Silence and The Godfather thanks to performances that will remain in the retina of film fans. For his part, Hoffman won the award for Kramer contra Kramer in 1979 after an excellent role alongside Meryl Streep and for putting himself in the shoes of a man with autism in Rain Man (1988).

Tom Hanks forever remember the 90s as the years of his prime. The Californian actor is one of the few who has achieved two Oscars in a row for best actor. Quite a challenge that he achieved thanks to films like Philadelphia (1993) y Forrest Gump (1994) where he left us phrases to remember.

Nor should we leave aside Gary Cooper, one of the most recognized stars in Hollywood history. On this occasion, Cooper’s career has been very extensive, participating in more than 100 films, however, he only won the Oscar for best actor in two of them: Sergeant York and Alone in the Face of Danger (1952).

The most nominated actors in the history of the Oscars

Jack Nicholson – 12 nominations

Good old Jack appears on the list again, this time in first position, becoming the the actor with the most Oscar nominations. One of the most versatile performers in history who has deserved each and every one of the recognitions for his performances.

Laurence Olivier – 10 nominations

One of the great actors of British cinema and theater for having masterfully interpreted the Shakespeare’s works. On this occasion, Olivier has a total of ten nominations and two honorary scars. The first of them in 1946 by Henry V and the last for Todos Los Hombres Del Presidente in 1978. His roles also stand out in HambletRebecca and Spartacus.

Spencer Tracy – 9 nominations

Another of the actors who are capable of adapting to any situation. In this case, Spencer Tracy be remembered for winning two consecutive Oscars for Intrepid Captains (1938) and Forging of Men (1939)but also for becoming one of the people with the most nominations from the Academy.

Paul Newman – 9 nominations

Paul Newman is considered one of the most handsome men in history in his youth. The American actor was nominated nine times by the Academy, but only won one statuette in 1986 for The color of money. However, actions like that of Road to perdition. The Coup or Rachel, Rachel.

Al Pacino – 9 nominations

Al Pacino can be defined as one of the great actors of recent years. Something that Hollywood has always recognized with a total of nine nominations, the last in 2020 for The Irish and many other films among which stand out The Godfather, The Godfather II or Scarface. In addition, he won the Oscar for best actor for Scent of a Woman.