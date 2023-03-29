Who are the Brav-Ms, these “anti-breaker” police officers who crystallize criticism?

“I swear, I can break your legs. Literally. I can tell you that we broke elbows and mouths (slap sound) »… “Do you shut up or do you want the second one?” »… “Don’t worry, the next time we come you won’t get on the bus to go to the police station. You’re going to get into another thing called an ambulance to go to the hospital”… Monday evening, March 20, Souleymane, a 23-year-old Chadian student, was arrested with six other young people in the center of Paris on the sidelines of a demonstration against the use of 49.3. “L’Obs” obtained the recording of the arrest revealed by “Le Monde” and the online media Loopsider. The police make remarks there that are as edifying as they are damning, and others of a racist nature. They are the subject of an investigation entrusted by the Paris public prosecutor’s office to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) for “intentional violence by persons holding public authority and threats of crime”.

The police officers concerned are civil servants from the Brav-M, the Motorized Violent Action Repression Brigade. A unit of the Paris police headquarters which crystallizes criticism. This same March 20 in Paris, two videos broadcast on social networks also led to referrals to the IGPN. One shows a man hit by an officer with a violent punch in the face near Place de la Bastille. On the other, several police officers run then one of them truncheons, without anyone understanding