It was spectacular: this is the new restaurant of Donato de Santis

Beyond his place of stardom within “MasterChef”, donato de santis he never left his profession or his premises aside. So much so that, in full recording on Telefe, he also reformed one of his renowned restaurants located in Belgrano.

According to the publication he made on his social networks, donato de santis He made the grand inauguration of the completely renovated resto. “Ciao Ragazzi! After a lot of work, tomorrow (for today) we finally reopen our beloved Cucina Paradiso Belgrano”, wrote the jury of the cooking reality show.

“Thanks to our dear customers for waiting and patience, we assure you that it was worth it,” he closed. donato de santis the statement that accompanied with a video of the great work that was done in the restaurant.

In the recording he posted donato de santis, you can see the entire process in which the entire aesthetic of the place was changed. The walls of the cooks’ space were covered with emerald-toned marble, while the countertops feature the same white material. On the other hand, the Italian chef showed the new kitchen appliances in gray and bright tones.

The room for diners is glazed, while the name was painted by hand by a specialized letterer on the glass. The chairs are black and the tables vary, as they can be found in both wood and light marble.

The quality that Donato offers

A few weeks ago, the price of the letter of donato de santis in their restaurants. Specifically, at Cucina Paradiso, the menu of the day, for example, costs $3,950, but you can find options such as empanadas for approximately $400.

Donato also owns Pizza Paradiso.

In dialogue with Clarín, Donato He stated: “We offer very high quality in our stores”, and added: “Go see the garbage drawer and look at the containers. The olive oil is olive oil, the tomatoes are Italian, the mozzarella is good quality. I put my hands in the fire: expensive is not expensive, yes. Going out to eat is an option, and we try to make it the best”.