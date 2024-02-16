Who is Llados, the influencer who hates mileuristas and who competed against Marc Mrzquez

In the deepest depths of social networks there are characters who rise to the top for expressing attitudes that enjoy great peculiarity. One of them is Amadeo Llados, better known as Llados Fitness or the influencer who hates mileuristas.just as described Research teamwho will broadcast a report tonight about how he has created his fame that has given him an empire that never stops growing.

It all started thanks to social networks. A young man from Madrid, strong and full of tattoos, publicly shared his personal story based on the fight to achieve impossible goals. He went from washing dishes to having his own Miami mansion with a garage full of high-end cars. But how has he done it? Fitness gave him the key to escape from the bad life with alcohol and drugs as protagonists. He put aside these habits to become a winner and he did.

He has transferred this adventure through his motivational coach courses, available on the web. tu1milln, which includes the entire process that the influencer has experienced and thus attracts interested parties looking to make their first million. The monthly price is 50 euroswhile annual costs 480 euros. Those followers have the possibility of accessing the lifetime course for 1,000 euros. The goal of this training is to help you become the winner within you so you can escape the system to live the life of your dreams.as stated on the website.

His move through Moto 2 and his duel with Marc Mrquez

Social networks have been the ideal showcase to become one of the most viral phenomena for showing their hatred against mileuristas with paunches., whom he considers conformists for earning that salary. In one of his videos, the influencer said that He was a Moto 2 rider in the Llados Racing Team, but there are no records that support this version. Before, he participated in the 125 category, where he coincided with Marc Mrquezwith whom he had a fight at the Jerez circuit.

According to what he says, everything happened in the classification prior to the race. He and the Catalan driver were, presumably, fighting for pole position. We are going for pole position, I remember perfectly as if it were yesterday. Rain, where men are seen, when it is raining. Fuck! There I am with my shitty motorcycle. Marc Mrquez, you will know Marc Mrquez. Yes, world champion. Tito Llados was there, he started counting.

The outcome of the duel ended with Mrquez on the ground. He was approaching me, and I was on pole with the worst bike on the grid, made by my father. He enters the chicane, he was going to the limit, I was going to the limit, and whoosh, and in my face he goes flying.. A story that has little credibility, given that the only records in which they agreed was in Jerez, but Llados acab in penltmo place and his rival on the pole. lex MrquezMarc’s brother, couldn’t contain his laughter when he saw this video.

A few weeks ago, I made a drastic decision: leave social networks. The influencer assured that he was not inspired, and that his only objective is to focus on writing his memoirs. I owe it to you to be real. Two or three days ago I felt that I no longer had a purpose, that I was not inspired. I have mastered my emotions so that I don’t have a very high point and a very low point. I don’t have that hunger. “It’s hard to take that in,” he wrote. research team Tonight, he will reveal more details of his luxurious life. For it, A team of reporters has traveled to Miami to closely follow one of their face-to-face mentors, meetings for which they charge 40,000 euros per assistant.