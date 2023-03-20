“Who steals the show from me?”: This celebrity claws Joko’s job

Joko Winterscheidt (44) has it in the fifth season of “Who’s stealing the show” not easy. The moderation job has already been ripped off from under his nose twice – each time by a wildcard candidate.

The next defeat was waiting for the moderator on Sunday evening: Also for the last show of the Season next week he has to vacate his place in the spotlight.

Sido, Jasna Fritzi Bauer, Bill Kaulitz and wild card candidate Judith (left to right) play for Joko’s job Photo: ProSieben/Florida TV / Julian Mathieu

Wildcard contestant reveals quirky ability

Judith (25) from Cologne was allowed to be an actress that evening Clear Fritzi Bauer (34), Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz (33) and rapper Sido (42) take a seat at the advice desk. The student tried not to show her excitement: “I have a pulse.”

But then she chatted so openly about a very special ability that even the celebrity candidates were amazed. Joko opened: “You can inseminate horses. Lots of questions in my head. How did that happen?”

Judith talked about her father, who, as a veterinarian, specialized in inseminating horses – and she is eager to help. Sido asked curiously: “Is that the thing with the arm? I could do that too.” Judith was happy to go into detail and talk about the use of horse sperm: “You have to stir it up afterwards. Then there comes a tube with sperm and you basically shoot it in.”

However, Judith did not make it to the final – she had to leave the show in second place after Jasna Fritzi Bauer and start the “Walk of Shame”.

Bill Kaulitz rented Heide Park

Even more from the concept was Joko von Bill Kaulitz brought, who really let his 18th birthday cost something. At the time, he and his twin brother Tom rented Heide-Park in Soltau – for a whole day.

Joko could hardly believe it: “Do you want to char me? This works out? The whole Heide Park? That’s my biggest dream!” Bill continued: “We could drive our cars that way and then the pretzel stand always follows behind.”

Turned Heide-Park into Tokio-Hotel-Park: singer Bill Kaulitz Photo: ProSieben/Florida TV / Julian Mathieu

Because of his fame, Bill couldn’t just go to an amusement park at the time: “We had to rent the whole park.” In the meantime, Joko was stunned – but already seemed to be planning a party himself: “How crazy! A very indiscreet question: Do you remember how much that cost?” Bill’s answer was a tip against his candidate job on the show – he replied with a grin: “I don’t remember that anymore. Definitely, the fee here wouldn’t cover that, I can tell you that!”

Joko couldn’t stop laughing and could hardly believe the story: “Really, I think that’s crazy. That Angelina and stuff do that – but you?’

The rest of the evening went well for Bill: After initially lagging behind, his gambler courage helped him in the game “Riskier nach Greed”: he daringly staked his points in order to be able to answer more and more questions, soared to the top and was allowed to counter Sido at “I forgot the answer prompter”.

Sido grabs Joko’s job

Bill was the gap in the game’s undoing – especially a football question brought the singer out of the concept: “I don’t know anything about football!” He also had to start the “Walk of Shame” in the “Jungle Camp” copy.

The final against But Sido then pushed Joko to his limits, who already regretted having invited the rapper to his show: “When I called him and asked: ‘Would you like to come to the show?’ I should have known that wasn’t a good idea!”

He was right about that – because Sido hung up on his opponent in a flash. The last question: “The three building materials in Fortnite are stone, metal and…?” Both were able to answer correctly with “wood” – but due to Sido’s lead, this meant his victory and thus the moderation job for the next episode of “Who’s stealing the show?”.