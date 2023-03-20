Juventus beat Inter and Paredes was sent off

In a confrontation for date number 27 of the A league at the San Siro stadium, Juventus defeated as a visitor Inter de Milan by 1 to 0 and towards the end, Leandro Paredes and Danilo D’Ambrosio saw the red card. With this triumph, the “Vecchia Signora” was placed seven points behind the qualifying positions for Champions League.

Qualified for the Champions League quarterfinals and ranked third in Serie A with 51 points, Inter is enjoying a good moment compared to its last seasons. However, between the festivities for the cup, the Milan club began to accumulate negative results in the fight for the championship.

Despite the fact that there are still 30 points at stake, Napoli comfortably leads the table. On the previous date, Spezia, close to the relegation places, beat Inter 2-1, and aroused the uncertainty that had arisen after the previous league defeat between Champions League games.

On a day that presented a good option to raise their heads against Juventus, those led by Simone Inzaghi showed an extraordinary eagerness to prevail from the start, and even forced Wojciech Szczęsny to show his quality at the first opportunities. But Juventus did not give up and, performing their counterattacking role, managed to score 1-0 through Filip Kostic.

At 23 minutes into the first half, Adrien Rabiot commanded a play from midfield, he changed the course of the attack when he saw Kostic only down the left flank and, after settling in, the striker crossed the ball and put the visiting team ahead. The VAR then starred in the following minutes while the assistant referees analyzed a possible hand in the previous play, but finally decided to validate the goal.

The locals felt the blow received, and despite being superior in the creation of the game, they began to lose the verve of the first minutes. With the score 1-0, the second half started in the same way, with a greater presence of Inter in attack, and Juventus trying to score in the few opportunities they had to counterattack.

In the last part, Inter again began to lose heart and the ideas for creating opportunities ran out. After the match, Leandro Paredes took the ball and stayed arguing with Danilo D’Amborosio, for which the referee decided to expel both players.

The three points achieved at San Siro are essential for the goal of the “Vecchia Signora” to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. Located in seventh place with 41 points, with 11 games to go until the end of the tournament, Juventus was seven points behind Milan.