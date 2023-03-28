Why do you compare Pati Chapoy with Chucky’s girlfriend?

Pati Chapoy is a renowned journalist of shows that recently caused a lot of controversy and that is that a tiktoker found a doll of Chucky’s girlfriend that looked a lot like the host of Ventaneando.

The tiktoker has reported that by going looking for a bride of chucky dollI end up with one very similar to the famous show host, Pati Chapoy

Thus, they accidentally found Pati Chapoy, the host of Ventaneando, her doll, although in reality they sell her as Chucky’s girlfriend, but the resemblance is surprising.

The terrible doll of Pati Chapoy

The terrible doll of Pati Chapoy



The tiktoker Jorge Santana, showed the particularities of a Chucky doll store, however, something curious was found there.

Although the girlfriend of the devilish doll is regularly located with blonde hair and dressed in black, the version displayed in the store left everyone speechless.

And not so much because of the scare that the doll gives, but because the tiktoker found a very great resemblance to Pati Chapoy, the entertainment journalist.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: She sued Pati Chapoy and others from Ventaneando. What is the motive?

What is Pati Chapoy’s doll like?

It turns out that the tiktoker that went viral for the doll of Pati Chapoy or Chucky’s girlfriend has said: “Chucky’s girlfriend is very strange” when finding the resemblance she has with the leader of Ventaneando.

Looking at the doll, you cannot deny the resemblance of Pati Chapoy with the doll from but even so they believe that the flesh and blood doll is scarier than the plastic one.

“Every time they make more terrifying dolls.”

Although the doll of Chucky’s girlfriend is designed to terrify whoever sees it, users see more terror in the Ventaneando host, although there was no shortage of laughing comments, as users believe that she is the same as the journalist.

It should be noted that many Internet users consider that Chuky’s girlfriend would have a less sharp tongue than that of the famous Pati Chapoy in real life.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!