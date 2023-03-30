Wild garlic for the kitchen

With the first warming rays of the sun, wild garlic pushes into the light.

The lavish range of wild garlic is not only free, the spicy herb is also very healthy and wonderful delicacies can be prepared from it.

On this evening we make a wild garlic pesto, wild garlic salt, wild garlic in oil for each participant to take away and cook and bake various dishes with wild garlic such as wild garlic flatbread, wild garlic salad, wild garlic dumplings, spaetzle.

Speakers: Friederike Reisch, Agnes Tiefenthaler

Date: Friday, April 14, 6:00 p.m. – approx. 9:00 p.m

Location: Frastanz Middle School, school kitchen

Course fee including food costs: €30 for OGV-Frastanz members, otherwise €40

Registrations until April 12 with Agathe Egger on T 0664 5315925

Attention, limited number of participants.