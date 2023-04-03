Will I serve a new PlayStation portable in the style of PSP and PS Vita?

the piccola PSP is a commercial success With more than 70 million consoles distributed, this is not possible if you can say PS Vita, console launched in 2012 and that has not been done very well, with little sales and not all-aspectative software support. But this is or may be the past… and for the future, will Sony return to producing portable consoles?

The “lampadina“if you agree Grazie alle parole di Tom Henderson, the famous insider has anticipated the arrival of a new PlayStation hardware but was fine ad ogi as part of the expansion of the PlayStation devices. In this sense, the new PS5 will soon arrive with a removable optical drive, in 2024 it will ideally be the turn of the PlayStation 5 PRO while PS6 will use its prime from 2027 or 2028.

In the meantime, there is plenty of space for a new hardware and, even though there are some speculazioni, it can be treated properly with a portable console that vada to raccogliere the legacy of PSP and PlayStation Vita. But a device of this type ci serve davvero oppure no?

Undoubtedly the success of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck has shown that there is a vast interest for the portable gaming device, while Microsoft is also rumored to be working on a sort of Xbox portable to enter this market segment. Sony potrebbe dunque lanciare a portable console 100% compatible with the PlayStation library thanks to the Cloud, così come Steam Deck permette di giocare tutti (o quasi) i giochi di Steam.

The idea of ​​launching a portable console with its own software catalog it sows difficult to percorrere In 2023 (negli anni successivi) e una soluzione stile Steam Deck potrebbe essere il giusto compromisso. In alternative, Sony can launch a smartphone or a PlayStation tablet, a road that has proven itself in the past but has no real convention. O forse, i tempi non erano maturi.

What do you think? How do you welcome this announcement and arrival of a new Sony portable console? The Giapponese house has the necessary force to return to compete in this business oppure, right?