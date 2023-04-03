Keep quiet about Sweden when Huawei releases a new luxury watch

The US trade freeze has hit Huawei hard since it was introduced in 2019. Above all, in smartphones, the former prominent manufacturer has now been reduced to a niche player in Sweden in the absence of Google’s apps and services. However, smartwatches have continued to attract some attention. Just under a year ago in the form of the Watch GT3 Pro, which received a relatively high rating in our test.

When the company’s latest smartwatch – the Huawei Watch Ultimate – is now announced for sale in the Nordics, it is initially our neighbors in Finland who get the opportunity to buy it. The watch is described by Huawei itself as their most exclusive ever, made of exclusive materials with a zirconium chassis that brings a rarely seen durability and makes it suitable for tough wear. The design of the watch is reminiscent of a “stupid” wristwatch.

Big test: Best smartwatches you can buy right now

Photo: Huawei

Watch Ultimate gets updated diving functions down to 100 meters and can withstand immersion to 110 meters for 24 hours. Furthermore, the watch is equipped with a new expedition mode with route drawing, sharpened navigation, blood oxygen measurements and a battery life of up to two weeks. EKG, sleep tracking and stress analysis functions – things we usually find in a smartwatch worthy of the name – are also on board.

Huawei’s new premium watch is released in Finland now, and then at sweaty target prices of 799 – 949 euros. If and when it becomes relevant with a Swedish launch remains to be seen, but should that be the case we will of course return to the luxurious smartwatch for a closer look.

Listen to our latest podcast: