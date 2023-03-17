Will Joseph Cook releases all his negativity and infects us with good vibes with his new song

For musical premieres we will not stop this year. Since 2023 started we have had incredible launches and in the coming months there will be more that we are very excited about. However, this time we want to tell you that one of our favorite artists today, Will Joseph Cook has a new role.

Little by little, this british singer-songwriter has earned a place within the mexican publicespecially thanks to his presentation at Corona Capital 2021. Since then, we have been closely following the career of Will Joseph Cook, who has released little samples of everything he has composed in recent months.

Will Joseph Cook playing at the Eventim Apollo in London/Photo: Getty Images

Will Joseph Cook releases all his negativity in the song “MF BASSLINE”

In 2022, Will Joseph Cook surprised us with Every Single Thing, his third record material. However, It seems that this 2023 will not stop releasing raffled music, as it is back with “MF BASSLINE”a song where he completely leaves his comfort zone to enter other rhythms and show us his evolution.

To give you an idea of ​​what we’re talking about, for this song, Will Joseph Cook put together a catchy melody with bluesy touches that shines through a powerful and clear snare drum, the bass line. On top of this base, the British singer-songwriter tells us about the routine after ending a relationship, and if you are in that situation, this song will surely help you.

Will Joseph Cook is presenting his new song “MF BASSLINE”/Photo: Will Hooper

About this song Will Joseph Cook said that it is about giving voice to your inner negativity. And boy does it succeed, because it even made us drop that bad vibe that we inevitably carried to let ourselves be carried away by the sound of “MF Bassline”.

“In the past, I’ve always felt uncomfortable letting go of that rawness, but I’ve learned that holding it back only makes things worse. For me, music is the best way to release all those destructive thoughts. When a beat is loud, it can transform your emotions into something euphoric. I hope that someone who is having a hard time feels identified with the lyrics and that the theme helps them to forget their problems a bit”. Said Will Joseph Cook about his new role.

As if that wasn’t enough, Will Joseph Cook also released a video for “MF BASSLINE”which was directed by Robert Strange (who has worked with artists such as Gorillaz, Superorganism and CHAI) and where we see him on a day-to-day basis using a speaker on his head, which comically represents the frustration inside him .

Remember that Will Joseph Cook will return to give his first solo concert in CDMX, with a show at the Lunario del Auditorio Nacional on March 31st. Although yes, It will also be presented on April 2 in Tecate Pa’l Norte. But until the day comes to see him back, Listen to his song “MF BASSLINE” below:

