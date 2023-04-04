Windows 11: Video previews use of multiple cloud PC desktops



As is well known, Microsoft is working on making Windows usable for private users as a kind of “cloud PC” over the Internet in the future. A Windows specialist has now shown how it all works and how you can easily switch between multiple cloud PC providers from a client system.





The Twitter user Albacore is known for his experiments with pre-release versions of Windows 11, which repeatedly bring new features to light in advance or at least show unusable functions in action. Now he’s providing a new example, as he’s again managed to preview part of the Cloud PC user experience.



A short video shows how the user should soon be able to access a cloud instance of Windows almost seamlessly from a client system with Windows 11 and, if desired, even use several cloud instances on different hosts in the use normal usage.

In the Cloud PC settings, the user can switch between displaying app windows or an entire desktop “from the cloud”. If the connection to cloud PC desktops is activated, you can simply switch between the instances using the desktop selection in the taskbar.

According to Albacore, it is even possible to use several cloud PC providers, although it does not seem to matter whether you want to work with it as a Windows 365 and thus corporate customer of Microsoft or as a private user. If desired, several hosters could be used for different instances of cloud PCs, between which users can switch quickly and easily.

For us users, this gives us the opportunity, for example, to use one instance privately while another is used for school or work. Ultimately, the cloud PC system should be usable from anywhere in the world, as long as you have a sufficiently fast internet connection. So far, Windows 365 can only be used by enterprise customers.

Summary Cloud PCs: Microsoft wants to make Windows usable as a cloud PC over the Internet.

Connection: Users can use app windows or a desktop from the cloud.

Provider: It is possible to use multiple cloud PC providers.

Selection: Users can switch between the instances via the task bar.

Use: Cloud PCs can be used from anywhere in the world.

Preview test: Twitter user Albacore previewed part of the Cloud PC user experience.

Purpose: Cloud PCs can be used for school or work, but also privately.

See also: