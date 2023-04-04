PLAION signs with Straight4, the new studio of Ian Bell (Project Cars)

PLAION is definitely on the rise at the moment. After having seen James Rebours, Managing Director of PLAION France, being elected President of SELL for a two-year term, the company has just announced its partnership with Straight4 Studios, with the creation of a racing simulation in mind. AAA.

Ring My Bell

In the official statement broadcast on the Straight4 Studios website, Ian Bell does not hide his enthusiasm for this agreement with PLAION. He states thus:We want to engage with the community and deliver the kind of simulation and modding tools they want through a new hardcore racing sim game. PLAION immediately understood our ambition and our potential and we are convinced that this new partnership will play a decisive role in the evolution of the racing simulation industry, taking us to a whole new level of realism and entertainment. This new AAA title on which Straight4 Studios will be designed for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Ian Bell has reason to be enthusiastic, because after the many setbacks he experienced after the absorption of his Slightly Mad Studios studio by Codemasters and Electronic Arts in 2021, the developer had found himself somewhat orphaned. The creation of Straight4 Studios seems like a resurrection of the Slightly Mad spirit, since this new team includes many Slightly Mad defectors who have themselves worked on Project CARS et NFS Shift.

Also read: Ian Bell, CEO of Slightly Mad Studios (Project CARS), leaves the company