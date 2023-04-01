Windows: Google is probably clearing the way for native browsers on ARM PCs



Google is also apparently preparing for the fact that a larger number of ARM-based Windows PCs could come onto the market at the end of the year as soon as Qualcomm’s new “Oryon” CPUs arrive: Google is now providing Widevine support for the first time Windows on 64-bit ARM chips.





As noted by developer and Windows specialist Jeremy Sinclair on Twitter, Google has recently started building Widevine binaries that run natively on 64-bit Windows on ARM platforms. This seems to be the last hurdle for using a native version of Google Chrome on modern ARM PCs with Windows.



Sinclair already links a corresponding file that contains the 64-bit version of the Widevine Content Decryption Module for Windows on ARM. It is currently unclear when and if Google will officially confirm Widevine support for the latest versions of Windows on ARM.

Google has so far slowed down native browsers for ARM-based Windows devices

Widevine is the DRM system developed by Google, which is used by Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, Hulu, Google Play and various other streaming providers to be able to deliver protected premium content. It is directly embedded in Chrome, Firefox and other browsers, as well as on Android, but no official support has been offered on Windows for ARM CPUs. Google has recently been repeatedly criticized because the lack of Widevine support was seen as the biggest obstacle to adapting Windows to ARM platforms. In the fall of 2022, several browser vendors reported that the lack of native support for Windows on ARM was slowing down the broader adoption of their products – after all, the major streaming services would not be usable.

It remains to be seen whether, thanks to the availability of Widevine for 64-bit Windows on ARM, several Chromium-based alternatives to the factory Microsoft Edge browser will soon be available. It is also questionable whether Google will not finally jump over its gigantic shadow and make Chrome available for Windows on ARM in a native version.

