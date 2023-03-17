Winter says goodbye wet in many places: A mild weekend with up to 20 degrees is imminent

On the calendar’s last weekend of winter, mild temperatures are imminent in Germany. But picture-perfect weather is far from everywhere.

On Saturday it will be “generally very mild with maximum values ​​between 10 and 13 degrees on the coasts, otherwise 14 to 20 degrees”, as the German Weather Service in Offenbach predicted on Friday.

There is often an alternation of sun and dense cloud fields, in the north it is usually even cloudy. There will be rain showers in some areas, and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

According to the forecast, it will be cloudy on Sunday with repeated showers and brief thunderstorms with sleet. The daily highs are usually between 11 and 16 degrees.

Monday is then the start of spring in the calendar – it is the day on which day and night are exactly the same length. Then the maximum values ​​are between 10 and 15 degrees.

It is often dry and occasionally it loosens up so that the spring sun shows itself. (dpa)

