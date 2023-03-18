With a 57% discount, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is THE good deal to grab urgently this weekend

Offer you the performance of a Samsung smartphone for less than 210 euros? It is now possible thanks to Rakuten! The market place gives you the opportunity to offer you the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at a price reduced by more than half.
The time may have come to succumb to your deep desire to offer you the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and its still satisfactory performance despite being released more than two years ago. The South Korean manufacturer’s smartphone is indeed displayed at a much lower price than usual on a market that is still relatively unknown. It is not an error, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available on Rakuten France in its Blue version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory at a reduced price of 58%, thus costing 209.89 euros against 499 euros usually. This is without counting that, if you subscribe to the “Club R”, you will still benefit from an additional 14.69 euros. In other words, you can enjoy 313.80 euros on the South Korean smartphone. Finally, for any order of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Rakuten France offers you the delivery of the latter. Grab here the Rakuten offer on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
This site atomizes the price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
With ultra-fast 5G connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can also count on a powerful processor and 6 GB of RAM. Enough to run your favorite games and your favorite applications, whatever their requirements, and guarantee you the most fluid navigation. If we also consider its battery giving it an autonomy of up to a little more than a day, you can follow the course of your activities without fear and will surely even be tired before it! And that’s not all ! Displaying a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will allow you to view all your content more fluidly than ever and with striking image quality. Finally, a triple rear lens module with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens with x3 zoom, as well as numerous photographic modes complete the picture, allowing you to enjoy shots that are always ultra-realistic.
