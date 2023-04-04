“Woke up in the clinic”: Ex-GNTM star Sara Kulka confesses to a bad alcohol crash

tz stars

Model Sara Kulka has given up alcohol. She confirmed once again via Instagram that this decision was correct.

Leipzig – GNTM model Sara Kulka (32) has not been drinking alcohol for a long time. Now she has reaffirmed her departure from this intoxicant in front of her 256,000 followers. “Never again do I want to look like this and be in this state” quotes “Bunte.de” from an Instagram story. Kulka is said to have referred to a post from last year in which she announced that she no longer wanted to drink alcohol.



“My worst mistake was when I was drunk and I woke up in the clinic the next morning,” the model said.

Sara Kulka is generally open about her health issues. She last spoke about her depression on her Instagram feed in March. “Two and a half years ago I was at a real low point in my life.

Depression made my mind go dark and every day was a struggle,” she captioned two photos of her cuddling with her kids. That’s when she ended up in the hospital. “Without alcohol, it probably wouldn’t have gotten this far,” she explained in her touching post.

Born in Poland, she became known as a participant in the seventh season (2012) of the casting show “Germany’s next top model” (ProSieben), where she took fifth place. In 2015 she took part in the RTL jungle camp. She was also seen in “Playboy”.

Sara Kulka is the mother of two daughters who were born in 2014 and 2016.

They actually wanted to get married this year, but now Stefano Zarrella and GNTM model Romina Palm have surprisingly separated. In a statement, the two talk about their love off for the first time.Sources used: Bunte.de, Instagram