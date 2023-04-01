Woman will retire at 30, thanks to her OnlyFans account

By 2022, OnlyFans gained popularity among fans. millennials and generation Z.

By 2022, the platform has paid out more than $3 billion in earnings to content creators around the world.

One million creators are registered on OnlyFans internationally

With social networks, they have come to generate new opportunities for many people, especially for young people, who are using these media to generate money. It is the story of a woman who plans to retire at age 30 thanks to the great fortune she is generating by selling content on her OnlyFans account.

After that, it is reported that according to data from the Linktree company, in its “Creator Report”, there are currently some 200 million content creators worldwide.

Given this, there are social networks where content can be monetized, such as OnlyFans, which has become one of the most sought after professions by young people and also by older people.

According to data from their report, in January 2022 they accumulated approximately 248 million visits to the website. In this sense, OnlyFans distributes an average profit of 200 million euros per month among its creators, according to data that the company in 2021, only one percent of the tops earn 33 percent of the money generated on the platform, in addition , studies say that only 10 percent get 73 percent of the profits generated in this social network.

The history

The case of the model OnlyFans, April Opal became a trend in many parts of the world, after confessing to having abandoned her dreams of becoming a stem cell researcher to join the popular social network OnlyFans.

The young woman says that she made the decision after turning 18, and despite the fact that she obtained outstanding marks in her exams and was in talks with the most prestigious universities in Great Britain, she decided to take the less traditional path for a successful career.

The woman, who already celebrated her first anniversary in OnlyFans, assures that she now works seven days a week, but considers that she has “creative freedom”.

He also explains that in terms of finances, the model April pointed out that she did not “succeed overnight, and there have been months in which she earned only 15,000 Mexican pesos,” she said.

“I want to be retired when I am 30 years old and I am absolutely delighted with my decision,” she said in an interview with the Daily Star English newspaper.

The model launched her career on OnlyFans, thanks to her TikTok account after gaining 30,000 followers in her first month.

“I couldn’t think of doing anything else now and I don’t want to have a normal job again, that’s for sure. No regrets on my part. There is nothing more valuable than your time. And I have every day to myself. Don’t get me wrong, I have to work. I get up at 5 am and work until midnight almost every day answering messages. People don’t see that side, but I can get up and spend two hours in the gym if I want to. I can spend two hours on the beach. I can do some shopping or I can see my friends, I can do that every day and I don’t have to book anything outside of work ”, she concluded in her interview in local media.

With this story, it adds to others that already exist around the social network. As an example, there are various professionals such as police officers, lawyers and even politicians who have left their careers to venture into this social network, since they have greater freedom and creativity to generate money.

