Crash Team Rumble explained in more detail

Crash Team Rumble recently had a release date announced, as well as the date it will enter open beta. Thanks to a new blog post from the developers, we now have a lot of information about the beta version and the Battle Pass that will be offered.

According to the blog post the Battle Pass in Crash Team Rumble will not allow you to unlock new characters and powers, as this can only be done by actually playing. However, you can look forward to lots of cosmetics.

It’s not just public matches either, but we also get the chance to check out private lobbies and skill-based matchmaking. This way you avoid humiliating experienced players, and bot matches can be used for those who want to practice a little. Unfortunately, however, your progress from the beta won’t carry over to the main game.

