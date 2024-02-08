Workshop in Queens made lithium-ion batteries

Fire department authorities discovered an illegal manufacturing site for lithium-ion batteries in Queens after receiving complaints from the community about these products.

Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who has insisted that these uncertified and manipulated batteries are dangerous, said that the site had been building batteries and replacing old ones, creating so-called “Frankenstein batteries,” which they assembled themselves.

“On February 6, the Lithium-Ion Task Force, comprised of Fire Marshals, the Bureau of Fire Prevention and @hellpdcwp, inspected Wilson Scooters at 101-19 Queens Blvd. in Queens. They found the shop was repairing and building your own battery packs from individual lithium-ion battery cells.

“In addition, the company manufactured its own devices.

“When firefighters removed the lithium-ion batteries, some began to fail and ignite and had to be extinguished. Multiple fines and infractions were issued in this business,” read messages on social networks from the Firefighters’ account.

During the inspection, the city’s multi-agency task force removed from business 60 battery packs, hundreds of lithium-ion cells, 25 electric scooters, and 25 combined electric and gasoline mopeds.

Some of the cells began to fail during the retreat and had to be shut down.

“And we want the consumer, the people, the businesses to also understand this danger and why it is so important that these types of batteries are not sold or rented, nor the product that uses them without having the appropriate certification. If you already have a product like this in your home, verify that it has the correct certifications,” said Vilda Vera Mayuga, commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

The local business was fined by several city agencies, including the Department of Buildings and the Department of Environmental Protection.

Last year, lithium-ion batteries started 268 fires, injured 150 New Yorkers and killed 18.

So far in 2024, from the beginning of February to date, 18 fires involving lithium-ion batteries are under investigation; 8 injuries and no deaths have been reported in these incidents.