WSV Nofels – Primary School Ski Day 2023 Brand

WSV Nofels – 70 students from the Nofels elementary school were fully motivated.

In cooperation with the Nofels elementary school, Mike Lang organized the popular elementary school ski day in an exemplary manner.

On March 7th, 2023, two buses went from the Nofels elementary school to Brand. 7 beginners tried their first steps and turns on skis on the magic carpet in the Palüd ski area. The other skiers started at the Niggenkopf in the most beautiful weather and the best slopes.

Melanie Lampert and Melanie Lang with helpers cooked and entertained the hungry students at lunchtime in the WSV ski hut.

A big THANK YOU to the 13 ski instructors and all the helpers.