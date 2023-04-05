Xbox Game Pass: a great offer for fans of Dragon Ball and Saint Seiya

Microsoft is spoiling Xbox Game Pass subscribers with a very nice gift for fans of DBZ, The Knights of the Zodiac, One Piece etc. But there is a condition to benefit from it.

The April 2023 Xbox Game Pass will add an unprecedented batch of games to its subscribers, but for once, that’s not the only benefit that is planned. This month, the Redmond company is stepping up its efforts to please its customers and perhaps convince new ones to subscribe to the service. If you like Japanese animation, you can’t miss this free proposal.

A free DNA subscription for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Surprise ! Microsoft has a gift for Xbox Game Pass subscribers: access to the entire DNA catalog. The streaming platform entirely dedicated to animation and nothing else, unlike Netflix, Disney + or Prime Video which advocate diversity in their programs. Failure ? Absolutely not if you are a fan or a big fan of Japanese series, films and OAVs.

Because the service is full of nuggets with real monuments of Japanese animation, such as the complete Dragon Ball (DB, DBZ, Dragon Ball GT, DBZ Kai and Dragon Ball Super) – ideal for maintaining the hype after the announcement of Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 – but also almost all of the Knights of the Zodiac episodes. For Saint Seiya, the Hades arc is missing but the Sanctuary, Poseidon and Asgard arcs are available. And these are just a few examples since there is also One Piece, Slam Dunk, Digimon and lots of other content.

Obviously, this isn’t a lifetime DNA subscription, but you get three months free. “Do you like anime as much as games? 3 months access to the anime DNA catalog offered to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers » can we read on the account Twitter of the Xbox Game Pass. If you’re the type to devour movies and series, it’s enough to make you at least one or two integrals without paying a penny.

Credits: Xbox via Twitter.

The 3 months of access to the anime DNA catalog offered to Xbox Game Pass subscribers are available since Tuesday April 4 at 5 p.m. To take advantage of it, simply go to the Xbox mobile or PC application and then to “Benefits” to claim your due. If you don’t have it, go directly to the Xbox Series and Xbox One console interface. Again, look for the “Benefits” section to activate this limited promotional offer.

Be careful though, this is only valid until May 1, 2023. Beyond this date, it is impossible to obtain these three months offered to ADN. You have time to see it coming, but just in case, you can create a reminder with this limit in mind. Once the trial period has started, you have 3 months to watch the content of your choice in VF as in VOSTFR, and in HD!

Finally, as stipulated by the XGP Twitter account, this gift is only for subscribers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft’s most expensive subscription, which costs €12.99/month, which allows Game Pass games to be played on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and mobile devices in cloud gaming. Other benefits such as skins or in-game bonuses on different games can also be collected each month.