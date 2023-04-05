Price cut on the AirPods Pro 2, this site is going crazy

It is an offer to be seized urgently that the Rakuten site highlights. The AirPods Pro 2, Apple’s wireless headphones normally sold for 299 euros are available for less than 240 euros.

Apple has established itself in the audio sector with its wireless headphones, the AirPods. In September 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 were released at a price of 299 euros. If you’re looking to get these headphones at the best price, Rakuten is showing a 19% discount on this product.

It is thus possible to order them at only 239.99 euros. They are delivered to your home free of charge, within 72 hours. This offer is short-lived, it would be a shame to miss it.

The price of AirPods Pro 2 plummets with this exclusive discount

AirPods Pro 2 are wireless headphones with active noise reduction technology. Apple headphones are equipped with the H2 chip. With active noise reduction, which is twice as efficient as on the AirPods Pro 1, you benefit from total immersion in your content. Incoming sounds are thus blocked before they reach your ears. Adaptive Transparency mode lets you easily hear what’s going on around you, without having to remove the headphones. AirPods Pro 2 come with four pairs of silicone tips, including a new size XS. AirPods Pro 2 feature touch control to easily control your headphones. You also get spatial audio and adaptive equalization for a fully personalized listening experience. AirPods Pro 2 offer long-lasting battery life capable of up to 6 hours of listening time. Autonomy is extended up to 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Don’t wait any longer and crack now for the AirPods Pro 2 which benefit from a 19% discount on Rakuten.

Order AirPods Pro 2

