Xbox Game Pass : Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom est disponible !

Following the arrival of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty earlier this month, and Civilization VI last week, Xbox Game Pass welcomes a highly anticipated new game today. This is Ni no kuni II: The Rise of a New Kingdom, the Japanese RPG from the cult Ni no Kuni franchise, developed by the Level-5 studio.

The game is now joining Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass directly on the day of its release in its Prince’s Edition. It is playable now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Windows 10).

Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.

