Xbox Game Pass : Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom est disponible !

Following the arrival of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty earlier this month, and Civilization VI last week, Xbox Game Pass welcomes a highly anticipated new game today. This is Ni no kuni II: The Rise of a New Kingdom, the Japanese RPG from the cult Ni no Kuni franchise, developed by the Level-5 studio.
The game is now joining Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass directly on the day of its release in its Prince’s Edition. It is playable now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Windows 10).
Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.
🔥 GOOD DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 40% off
€23.59 for 3 months instead of €38.99. Use the promo code “XBOXYGENGOLD” at the shopping cart and choose the cheapest price on the page.
Ni no kuni II: Rise of a New Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console & PC)
Live the ultimate Ni no Kuni experience with the “Prince’s Edition”, which includes:
- Ni no Kuni II: Rise of a New Kingdom (full game)
- Extensions promising additional hours of play
- The Prince’s Equipment Pack
Embark with young Evan on an extraordinary journey with the aim of founding a new kingdom, uniting the peoples and protecting the inhabitants from the forces of evil.
Go on an unforgettable adventure mixing animations worthy of real anime with those of video games. Ni no Kuni II, developed by LEVEL-5, will introduce you to endearing characters designed by renowned artist Yoshiyuki Momose, as well as a moving soundtrack composed by the famous Joe Hisaishi.