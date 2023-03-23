Xbox Store: so many new worlds aspettano di essere scoperti con le offerte Ubisoft

Pur essendo passato solo qualche giorno dal via agli sconti sui giochi amati dalla criticizes his Xbox Series X e One, if he returns to parlare delle importanti offerte videoludiche messe a punto dall’Xbox Store. If there are seven near new worlds, vast and incredible ideas from Ubisoft, this is the right occasion, thank you for the last few days.

The page of the Xbox Store continues at the top of big name is the offer of the moment: tras questi, infatti, figurano quelli di Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs e tanto altro. On the occasion of the Farsi nextgen of Far Cry 5 with i 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, with the titles on the list compare to some of the many iterations of the brand Far Cry, wonderfully playable for free for few days of the day say oggi 23 march. Qui di seguito vi riportiamo alcune delle offers migliori presenti nello store di Microsoft:

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition, available at 13.49 euro and 85% discount

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition, available at 29.99 euros and 70% discount

Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition, available at the price of 24.99 euro. I know it applies to 75% of the total

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition is available for only 19.99 euros with the starting price of 99.99 euros

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition goes from €59.99 to €17.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition goes from €24.99 to €99.99

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, available at 12.49 euro and 85% discount

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition is now available for only 16.49 euros, front of the initials 109.99 euros

Immortals Fenix ​​Rising Gold Edition is available at 24.99 euros, with a 75% discount available at 99.99 euros starting

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition can be purchased at 29.99 euros. The initial price of 99.99 euro is reduced to 70%

Far Cry 5 is now available at 10.49 euros, with a discount of 85%

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is sold by solo occasion 17.49 euro

Watch Dogs Legion, available at 13.99 euro with a discount that applies to all’80%

Watch Dogs 2 is now available on request for €10.49

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag is sold only 7.99 euro

Far Cry 6 is now available on request for 20.99 euros

As accent in opening, Ubisoft has given il via ad importanti offers its alcune delle produzioni più popolari of the videogame scene. Ai nomi delle grandi IP seguono ache quelli dei relatives DLC e di alcune delle esperienze digitali più rilevanti del parco titoli delle scorse generazioni. I saw so many worlds of exploring and scouting that aspettano only voi, thank you to the new sconti of the famous software house.