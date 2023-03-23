Tommy Wiseau presents his new movie Big Shark

It is now more than 20 years since the world got to experience the now cult-declared The Room for the first time, and finally its eccentric director Tommy Wiseau is back behind the camera with Big Shark. The film will premiere as early as April 2nd in selected cinemas in the US with a roadshow that is planned to last for eight months. After that, a final cut is promised which will be released to the public on digital platforms.

The film’s trailer is available to view here for those who so wish and a poster was also displayed which you can see below. Here at the editorial office, we are of course impatient to experience the spectacle, but whether it can manage to capture The Room’s charm remains to be seen.

What do you think of Tommy’s new movie, drunkard?