Xiaomi will have already chosen a date to present the new top of the range

UAn accident on the Chinese social network Weibo revealed when Xiaomi plans to launch its next high-end mobile phone – the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

According to the promotional image that is circulating (below), the device should be officially announced on April 17th. Note that this date refers only to the announcement dedicated to the model that will be marketed in China.

We will still have to wait for more information about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra but, for now, it is highly likely that the information corresponds to reality.

© Weibo

Also Read: Xiaomi unveils technology that charges your phone in less than 5 minutes