“Year of Efficiency”: More mass layoffs announced at Meta



The rumors about an impending new wave of layoffs at the social media group Meta have been circulating for a few days now – the company is now doing it right. A five-digit number of positions is to be deleted again.





The management of the company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, just announced that it would cut 10,000 jobs. Around 11,000 employees had already been laid off last November. Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg said the cuts would be “tough” and part of a “year of efficiency.” In addition to the 10,000 jobs that will be eliminated, 5,000 vacancies remain unfilled within the company.

And if you don’t have that many vacancies, there are corresponding consequences for the employees responsible for them: Zuckerberg said that the recruiting team will be one of the first to be affected by the cuts. “We will notify recruiting team members tomorrow if they are affected,” he wrote in a memo to staff on Tuesday. “We expect to announce restructuring and layoffs in our Tech groups in late April 2023 and then in our Business groups in late May 2023,” he said.

Less management, less home office

In a few cases, however, it could take until the end of the year for the measures to reduce the workforce to be completed. “Our schedules for international teams will also be different, and local leaders will provide more details,” Zuckerberg said. So the jobs of the employees in this country are not safe either, but due to the legal requirements for protection against dismissal, nobody here has to expect to be left on the street overnight. Zuckerberg also announced that there will be no new hires until the restructuring is complete. In addition, the company should become “flatter” by “dismantling several management levels”. The home office will probably also fall victim to efficiency. Because especially with developers who are at the beginning of their career, you would record significantly better performance if they were directly with their team at least three days a week.

Summary Meta announces further job cuts.

Recruitment team affected first, restructuring from April 2023.

Home office employees have to be in the office at least 3 days a week.

Layoffs and restructuring may last until the end of the year.

See also: