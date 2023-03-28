Yellen will participate with Massa in the meeting between Alberto and Biden | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Tuesday March 28, 2023 | 8:05 p.m.

President Alberto Fernández is already in Washington for what will be his bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, this Wednesday. Within this framework, the Argentine ambassador Jorge Argüello confirmed that Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury, will participate in the meeting.

“Biden has organized so that first it is a work meeting in the oval room of the White House between the two presidents and then the teams of both join in,” Argüello confirmed exclusively to C5N and added: “On President Biden’s side The US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, and the National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, will be there,” among others.

On the agenda, the ambassador highlighted that “President Fernández has asked Minister Sergio Massa to travel to Washington to participate in this second part of the meeting.” “The issue of the precarious situation of international finances that affects all countries in general and Argentina in particular will be present at the meeting, of course,” he said.

Finally, Argüello highlighted the importance of this meeting on the progress of the bilateral relationship between the two countries: “We have worked hard for this meeting that comes in some way to close the circle of several years of effort.” In this sense, the ambassador assured that the relationship between the US and Argentina “today is optimal” and that this meeting demonstrates it as a reflection of “the harmony that exists between Fernández and Biden” since it makes the Argentine president “one of the few in Latin America who are going to have a meeting like this”.

Alberto Fernández started his official activity in New York yesterday as a preview of the bilateral to “open agenda” that he will have tomorrow with Joe Biden in Washington. That will be the focus of this entire trip, to which must now also be added the arrival of Sergio Massa in the US capital to hold a confirmed meeting with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF.

“I think it could be a very good opportunity for Argentina where we have many things to resolve and where the US has always been accompanying us up to now in international credit organizations,” the president assured C5N exclusively.

And he added: “I think that with Biden we are going to have a very good opportunity to talk about the whole situation that includes the end of the pandemic, the unfinished war between Russia and Ukraine and the international financial situation that has been unleashed since the fall of Silicon Valley Bank and the union of Swiss banks that nobody knows very well how it will continue but that is very reminiscent of 2008 when Lehman Brother collapsed.