Zachary Levi and David F. Sandberg confirm and deny data about the world of ‘Shazam’

It’s March 16 and that only means one thing: it hit movie screens. ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’, the second part of the film directed by David F. Sandberg and belonging to the DC Universe, which is shaping up to be one of the most relevant superhero films of this 2023.

Starring Zachary Levi (Shazam) and Asher Angel (Billy Batson), ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ has already begun to receive praise from the specialized press. And of course, if David F. Sandberg shone in this second part of Shazam.

David F. Sandberg en un screening de ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” en Londres. Foto: Getty Images

David F. Sanberg nos presenta ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’

To give you context without spoilers, ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ presents us with a rather funny superhero movie where most of its characters stand out in one or several important parts of the story full of monsters and action.

But also tells us about the great meaning of family, brotherly love and much heroism. All without neglecting references to other productions, the sentimentality and spontaneity that we already know from the characters, especially the one brought to life by Zachary Levi.

Zachary Levy as Shazam. Photo: Warner Bros.

And we interviewed him along with Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam!

We dare to say that There are many who already want to see ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’, as they seek to meet the new villains that Shazam will face! or confirm the rumors of an important cameo in this film.

But beyond that, since the premiere of the first film, in 2019, the world of Shazam has become the favorite of thousands of comic book lovers who have since nailed anything to do with Billy Batson.

Freddie Freeman and Shazam! Photo: Warner/DC Films

David F. Sanberg and Zachary Levi threw a ‘True or False’ about the world of Shazam

On the occasion of the premiere of the film ‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’, we flew to Los Angeles to chat with Zachary Leviwho gives life to Shazam!, and with the film’s director, David F. Sanberg, who agreed to play a true or false.

Did Hespera and her sisters exist before the movie? Is it true that ‘Stranger Things’ was a source of inspiration for the Shazam movies? That and other questions were solved for us by Zachary and David in this interview that we leave you below. Do not miss it!

