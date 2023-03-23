Zdravko’s sperm stolen – turns to the European Court

Since the Uppdrag review’s revelation about the stolen sperm, the hospital in Halmstad has received calls from 13 people who are worried that they too may have been affected by the doctor’s gross abuse. Region Halland now commissions the audit firm PWC to investigate the events. The initiative was taken after a recent Commission review was able to reveal additional cases of sperm theft at the hospital.

Five children with stolen sperm

DNA tests show that a now-deceased doctor at the women’s clinic in Halmstad stole sperm samples from men who sought help to have children with their wives in at least five cases. The sperm were used to inseminate women unknown to the men – and five children were the result. One of them is 74-year-old Zdravko Paic’s biological daughter Emelie Persson 36, from Falkenberg.

Zdravko Paic, Emelie Persson and also Emelie’s mother have previously reported the hospital to IVO, the Inspectorate for Care and Care.

Prescribed in Sweden

The message they received is that the events are time-barred as they happened over 35 years ago. Now Zdravko Paic is instead taking his case to the European Court of Justice with the help of the Center for Justice, which hopes to get an indicative ruling.

– It should be self-evident that the public may not use individuals’ reproductive cells without their consent. It is also important that the European Court of Justice states that crimes against human rights cannot be time-barred before one knows that one’s rights have been violated, says Alexander Ottosson, attorney for Zdravko Paic.

Today, Zdravko Paic has regular contact with his biological daughter Emelie Persson, who is looking forward to the case finally being tried.

– It’s great for Zdravko’s sake. But we children who came through this would also like some form of compensation, says Emelie Persson.

Region Halland’s investigation must respond to what happened at the women’s clinic at Halmstad Hospital and submit proposals for courses of action going forward.