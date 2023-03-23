10 best paid games for Android

Good and free games are the dream of any gamer, however it is worth opening your wallet and buying some titles. Discover now the 10 best paid games that you can find and enjoy on Android.

For the list, the Canaltech chose a game to represent each style and thus provide variety of options – also check out the best games from Play Pass.

10. The Room

The Room, classic puzzle game from Fireproof Games, tests your instincts and analysis in a mysterious environment, with touches of psychological horror. You overcome challenges while walking through an abandoned house and finding mysterious letters trying to understand the mystery of the place.

For those who like logical challenges and mystery, it’s a full plate.

9. Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition

Resource gathering and survival define the experience in the strange and enchanting world of Don’t Starve. Wilson, the character you control in the game, needs his help to explore the world and survive the dangers of the night, in addition to avoiding hunger and madness.

The icing on the cake is the randomly created map, expanding the title’s replay factor.

8. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Old school gamers certainly remember CJ’s adventures through the streets of Los Santos. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas it was a sales success and is also available for mobile phones, showing that small screens can also accommodate large titles.

7. RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic

RollerCoaster Tycoon brings the dream of running an amusement park to life. The mobile version delights with its nostalgic look and is a great game for those who enjoy resource maintenance and business management.

6. Human: Fall Flat

Playing with friends is often a fun experience, however, with Human: Fall Flat, maybe you stop playing wanting to end the friendship. The objective of the game is to harm the opponent, but the gravity system adds a comical feel to the experience – you can expect a lot of laughs to ensue.

5. Very Little Nightmares

Waking up in an unfamiliar, and rather sinister, mansion is not anyone’s plan. However, the girl in the yellow raincoat needs her help in this spin-off of Little Nightmares that carries all the elements of the franchise to the small screen.

It’s an amazing option for anyone who loves puzzles and horror.

4. Need for Speed Most Wanted

Accelerating while trying to win a race, or running away from the police is an enchanting journey through time. the racing classic Need for Speed Most Wanted is available for Android with fluid gameplay and impressive graphics.

3. Northgard

Northgard takes the player to the age of the Vikings in a game that drinks from the source of Age of Empires and applies an interesting personal narrative.

The Android version is visually charming and worth checking out.

2. Baldur’s Gate

Old school RPG fans, this one is for you: Baldur’s Gate is available to enjoy on the small screen. The game retains everything fans love, but with a fresh look and better quality graphics.

1. Crying Suns

By mixing rogue-like with strategy game, Crying Suns it is a different experience and full of mystery. You need to travel through space while trying to discover the reasons that led the empire that you were part of to collapse. All while trying to keep your ship and crew alive in a hostile environment.