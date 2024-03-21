11.3% of American school-aged children diagnosed with ADHD

MIAMI.- 11.3% of children in the United States between the ages of 5 and 17 have been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in recent years, according to the latest government data.

ADHD is a neurobehavioral disorder characterized by the presence of high levels of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity that occur during the developmental stage and can persist into adulthood.

Children with this condition tend to have trouble staying focused, and often suffer from learning and behavioral problems.

The statistics were obtained through the National Health Interview Survey carried out by researchers at the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), between the years 2020 and 2022, through in-person or telephone interviews involving a representative sample of households. Americans.

The survey of the entity belonging to the CCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)revealed that About 1 in 10 American school-age children currently have ADHDwhich has made it one of the most common childhood neurodevelopmental disorders.

On the other hand, although the research showed the trend in children of both sexes. In general, a higher percentage of boys are more likely to develop this pathology with 14.5% than girls who had a prevalence of 8%.

Racial differences

The survey also showed some racial differences in ADHD incidence rates. According to the findings, white children are more likely to have ADHD than African-American or Hispanic children.

White children experienced a 13.14% frequency of diagnosis, while it was 10.8% among African American children and 8.9% among Hispanic children, according to report authors Cynthia Reuben and Nazik. NCHS Elgaddal.

Little income and access to health

American health authorities assured that one of the main risk factors in the development of ADD in children is family income and the insurance status that American families have.

According to the agency’s report, another aspect that influences the appearance of this disease in children is access to quality medical care.

The results of the research reflected that compared to 14.4% of children identified as ADHD patients who were part of a public health insurance program such as Medicaid, which helps cover the medical expenses of people with limited resources and income , this figure was reduced in those who had private insurance to 9.7% and in children members of families without insurance to 6.3%.

Source: With information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health Day