17-year-old released after stabbing at Knutpunkten in Falun – no proven intent

Two days earlier, the 16-year-old, together with a 19-year-old friend, had robbed the 17-year-old on a mobile phone, in connection with their meeting for a drug sale.

When the 17-year-old and the 16-year-old met on the day of the stabbing, a commotion arose where the 17-year-old held a knife which was thrust into the 16-year-old’s chest. The 16-year-old received life-threatening injuries, including in his right lung.

Insufficient evidence

The prosecutor has not succeeded in proving that the 17-year-old stabbed the 16-year-old in the chest on purpose because there was a melee between the two. Without proven intent to injure or kill, the Falu district court therefore chooses to acquit the suspicions of attempted murder.

All three are convicted of something

The 16-year-old is sentenced to 105 hours of youth service for participating in the robbery.

The 19-year-old is sentenced to probation and one month in prison for participating in the robbery.

The 17-year-old is sentenced to youth care for drug offences, but will receive a total of SEK 42,890 from the other two in damages for the robbery.