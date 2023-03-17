28 flights in Vienna affected by German strike

Because of the renewed ver.di warning strikes in four German airports, 681 flights are canceled today. The airport association ADV announced that more than 89,000 passengers were affected.

The airports in Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart and Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden are on strike. The union had called on workers in passenger screening, personnel, goods and cargo screening and public sector workers to walk out.

At Vienna-Schwechat Airport, a total of 28 flights are affected by the strikes at German airports. Of the twelve planned flights between Vienna and Cologne, six flights will be canceled (three times there, three times back) – the other six will be carried out, Vienna Airport announced to the APA. The ten planned connections between Vienna and Stuttgart will also be omitted.

And of the 14 flights between Vienna and Düsseldorf, only two will be operated: one to Düsseldorf and one back to Vienna. One is not affected by the warning strike at Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport, as there are no flight connections here anyway.