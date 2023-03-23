4S Real Estate acquires a stake in Datoz

In an environment of mergers and acquisitions in the technology startups industry, the investment made by the company was announced. real estate consultant 4S Real Estate to the Datoz real estate analysis platform.

According to the agreement, the acquisition of shares will focus on the division of Datoz’s industrial business, in order to take advantage of the historical growth that this segment is currently experiencing and the outlook for greater growth derived from the nearshoring.

“We are very excited about the investment from 4S Real Estate. This transaction will allow us to expand our service offering, sales capacity and geographic reach. In addition, it solidifies our research and development of technology to continue expanding the information and services we provide to our subscribers,” said Sergio Mireles Montaño, founding partner of Datoz.

According to what was reported, with this investment Datoz will seek to expand its coverage and sales channels in Mexico, as well as abroad, in addition to deepening its analysis capacity and thus increasing its real estate consulting for industry development, in the following aspects:

Market studies.

Project planning.

Commercial launch.

Marketing strategies.

Datoz began almost 10 years ago with the mission of providing updated, impartial, and verified information on the industrial, office, and commercial segments, through cutting-edge digital technology that allows agile data processing.

“The integration of Datoz into the 4S Real Estate family marks an important milestone in the future of the company and is aligned with our long-term objectives. Although 4S has been a leading consulting company in the mixed-use business, integrating a new capacity such as knowledge and industrial real estate data It opens up new market opportunities for us”, commented Ignacio Torres Zorrilla, CEO and founding partner of 4S Real Estate.

Currently, 4S Real Estate works with leaders and investors in more than 20 countries who seek to transform cities and connect people through real state development.