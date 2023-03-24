5 tips for losing weight without physical exercise | metropolises

The caloric deficit, a state in which the individual spends more calories than he ingests, is mandatory for those who want to lose weight. Normally, this level is reached by combining physical exercises with diet. However, there are other possible paths.

Those who complain about lack of time or disposition for physical activities can include some habits in their routine with the aim of reducing the calories ingested and, in this way, closing the account necessary for the deficit.

Nutritionist Dani Borges, from Rio de Janeiro, recommends, for example, better stress management. “The emotional balance will make the person not discount all their difficulties on food”, she comments.

The expert listed 5 strategies that, if incorporated into everyday life, will help promote caloric deficit, facilitating weight loss. She recalls, however, that for sustainable weight loss and a healthier life in the long term, the individual cannot do without physical activities.

“The benefits of physical activity for health go beyond weight control, which is why it is very important to find a practice that people identify with”, says Dani Borges, who is also a physical educator.

1. Learn to manage stress

In times of frustration and anxiety, the body increases production of the hormone cortisol. When it is high, the body tends to accumulate fat, especially in the abdominal region.

“High cortisol disturbs sleep, favors the accumulation of weight and makes it difficult to lose weight. It also interferes with the production of testosterone, which is the hormone linked to muscle mass gain”, explains Dani.

To manage emotions, the most common indications are therapy, meditation and quality rest and leisure.

2. Avoid adding sugar to coffee

To lower your daily calorie intake, you need to make smart choices. Those sugary cups of coffee you drink at work or fruit juice that is already sweetened can be replaced with unsweetened versions.

“If a person drinks three cups of coffee a day and adds two spoons of sugar to each of them, there are hundreds of extra calories in the diet”, exemplifies the expert.

3. Prepare your own meals

Preparing your own meals will increase your control over the amount of calories in the dish and also over the quality of the ingredients used.

“You can measure the amount of oil and fat. Each gram of fat has nine kilocalories against four of carbohydrates and proteins. The more fat in the recipe, the more caloric and less beneficial to health it will be”, says Dani.

4. Practice mindful eating

Instead of eating while working, watching TikTok, or scrolling through your phone, consider eating mindfully. Mindful eating involves being aware of the emotional and physical sensations that food evokes.

“Give preference to in natura foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and proteins. Avoid excessive consumption of sugar, industrialized foods and frozen foods. Practicing mindful eating helps support healthy eating habits and control weight.

5. Use smaller plates

Eating smaller portions is a practice that, if it becomes a habit, becomes effective within the weight loss process. By eating from smaller plates, the person will serve himself with a smaller amount of food. However, there is no point in eating in a smaller container if the food is not healthy. You have to make good choices.

