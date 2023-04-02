5 Tips for Organizing Your iPhone’s Home Screen

Your iPhone’s home screen can be arranged to suit different tastes with iPhone’s customization features. iOS. In addition to native functions, the operating system supports apps that can reshape the look of the interface.

Among the possibilities, you can: adopt a minimalist style, with few apps and information; match icons and wallpaper with the same color palette; opt for a more functional experience, full of widgets — and so on. It all depends only on your creativity.

Here are some tips for organizing your iPhone’s home screen.

1. Use widgets

The widgets only appeared on the iPhone with iOS 14, but the wait was worth it: the home screen can be complemented with various information and shortcuts to functions of the applications installed on the device. These add-ons are available in different shapes and sizes to fill the spaces on the pages.

To add a widget, press and hold your finger on the screen until the icons start to wobble, then tap the “+” icon. Then choose from the available options and drag it to any location.

2. Hide screen pages

If you prefer a cleaner interface with little information, you can reduce the number of pages on the home screen. The iPhone automatically creates new pages when apps are downloaded or widgets are inserted, but it is possible to change this pattern.

In this scenario, take advantage of the app library to store complementary programs and leave only the most essential everyday icons on the home screen. Follow these steps to remove pages:

Keep your finger pressed on the screen; Tap the scroll bar, located below the list of apps; Select pages and tap the “-” icon to remove them.

3. Swap app icons

Another very interesting feature involves the traditional app icons. With Shortcuts, there’s a way to swap the original thumbnails for any photo in the gallery: you can opt for alternate icons or even match the color scheme to your iPhone’s background.

In addition to the process with the Shortcuts app, some third-party apps also create widgets to replace these options on the home screen. Lock Launcher, which also lets you control apps from the lock screen, is a great option.

4. Prevent new apps from appearing on the home screen

By default, the iPhone adds every new app downloaded to the device’s home screen, but it can be annoying to have icons for some little-used software there. There is a way to reverse the action with the following steps:

Open the Settings app and select “Home Screen”; In the “Newly downloaded apps” category, check the “App Library only” option.

With the change, you keep the home screen less polluted and reserve space only for the most used applications.

5. Change background

This is one of the most common options for customizing the appearance of the iPhone. iOS allows you to choose between basic colors or images from the gallery to compose your home screen wallpaper.

In addition to gallery photos, you can also choose from native iPhone options for your home screen and lock screen. The operating system provides several themes and widgets for customization.