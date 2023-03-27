A dementor? The explanation behind the circle of black smoke over Russia

Could it be that a dementor escaped or the aliens were late? Recently on social networks Several rather strange videos went viral: a strange circle of black smoke is observed over Russia.

According to Moscow’s 24 television channel, the videos were recorded and shared by residents of the Strogino district.

Photo: news.rambler.ru

But what is this circle? Is it something paranormal or extraterrestrial? Actually the explanation is a little less scandalous and here we tell you.

The circle of black smoke over Russia

Several users shared videos recorded from the Strogino district, in Moscow, Russia. The footage shows a strange circle of black smoke floating over the city and moving/deforming.

From this several theories arose: if it is a portal to another dimension, if it is about the aliens that were going to invade us, if it is a paranormal situation, etc. But what is that circle of black smoke over Russia?

Photo: Moscow24

There are several theories about what could have happened. In 2017 a strange circle of smoke, quite similar, appeared over the United Kingdom, over the county of Yorkshire.

At this time, an expert from the Ministry of Defense stated that these smoke vortices may appear as a product of a round structure such as a chimney. You know, like these talented smokers which can take out cigarette smoke in a circle.

Photo: Wikipedia

And it’s not just smokers, some weapons and even volcanoes can leave this trail of smoke under certain conditions. This photo was taken on the Etna volcano which is on the east coast of Sicily, in Italy, around 1970.

Photo: Angelosalemi

This type of smoke ring forms when a cloud of smoke is suddenly released into clear air, especially through a narrow opening.

The outer parts of the smoke are slowed down by the air it collides with or by the edges of the opening, but the smoke in the center is still accelerated. Then it forms a vortex that rises in the form of a ring, in this case, of black smoke produced perhaps by a factory or a boiler.

It is not the first time that something like this has been observed. This black circle was Cathar in Leamingtonin the United Kingdom, after a fireworks test that left a trail of black smoke.

Could this circle of black smoke over Russia be a cloud?

Through her Twitter account, astrophysicist Kirsten Banks explained a strange cloud that appeared in Sydney recently. The truth is that it looks quite creepy.

Is this what happened with the circle of black smoke over Russia? We can’t know because we don’t have the context of what was happening at the time, but it’s a probability.

Foto: @AstroKirsten

These types of clouds are called pannus or scud clouds. These are small fragments of irregular clouds that broke off from a larger one. They are low in height and have an irregular appearance.

The difference with the video from Russia is that these clouds generally do not show movement, while the smoke ring does.

