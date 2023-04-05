A helicopter collapsed meters from the La Plata – Buenos Aires Highway

An impressive accident that was about to end in tragedy occurred at the Aeroclub Río de la Plata, a few meters from the La Plata – Buenos Aires highway, when a helicopter crashed shortly after taking off.

The shocking sequence was recorded on Monday of this week but it only came out now. As reported by the newspaper El Progreso de Berazatague, the ship collapsed shortly after taking off at the flying club of that city, located very close to the Highway route.

But the same report indicates that in the accident the pilot suffered only minor blows to the pilot. The event occurred on Monday afternoon, minutes after 3:00 p.m., at the Aeroclub located on Avenida Florencio Varela and the La Plata – Buenos Aires Highway.

For reasons that are the subject of investigation, the ship began to fall and finally hit the ground, causing the astonishment of those present. The sources reported that the aircraft is a FAMA KISS 209 MF helicopter, identified with the registration LV-X695. Miraculously the episode did not end in tragedy and the pilot survived the shocking accident.