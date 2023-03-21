A new Android update has arrived. What cell phones are not compatible?

The arrival of Android 14 is exciting news for many phone owners AndroidHowever, not everyone will have the opportunity to benefit from this update.

According to recent reports, some samsung galaxy devices will not receive the update Android 14 and One UI 6.0 for free.

Although the exact release date of Android 14is expected to occur later in 2023, and devices are likely to google pixel Be the first to get the new features.

What Samsung is no longer updated?

Samsung S20 will not have update



The list of devices samsung that will not receive the free update includes some older models, such as the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, but also some newer models such as the Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

What happens if you don’t update the Android? This means that the owners of these devices they will be lost the opportunity to benefit from the new features and improvements that Android 14 and One UI 6.0 offer.

What features does the Android operating system have?

android features



The operating system Android is known for its flexibility, customization and diversity of applications. Some of the most prominent features include:

intuitive user interface

Personalization

Multitask

Wide selection of applications

Integration with Google services

regular updates

Multiple Device Compatibility

