A man died after mistaking his truck in Los Helechos | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 20, 2023 | 9:46 p.m.

A 38-year-old motorist died as a result of an oversight that occurred tonight on Provincial Route 5, in the jurisdiction of the town of Los Helechos.

According to police sources, the fatal victim was identified as Jorge Emke (38), who was in command of a Toyota Hilux truck. For reasons that are trying to be established, the vehicle lost its way around 8:30 p.m., at kilometer 1 of the aforementioned provincial artery.

The driver was thrown from the passenger compartment and died on the spot, the spokesmen added.

Members of the local police station, the Scientific Police, a doctor and a police biochemist worked at the scene. The Court of Instruction One of Oberá intervenes.