Actor Tom Hollander receives a millionaire payment for Tom Holland

MIAMI.- He actor Tom Hollander adds important titles in his career as Pride and Prejudice (2005), Matter of time (2013), Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) y The White Lotus (2023). But, although his artistic heritage does not include a representation of any famous superhero, a few years ago he received a millionaire pay for a box office bonus of The Avengers.

It was in the program Late Night with Seth Meyers in which Hollander funny recalled how he was mistaken for the last performer who gave life to Spiderman: Tom Holland.

And in addition to being British and having a fairly similar name, both artists also shared the same representation agency.

The confusion

Hollander remembers that one day a large payment fell into his bank account; but it wasn’t until he received an email that he learned the money didn’t belong to him but to another Tom.

“We were briefly with the same agents and the account department staff got confused. It’s been very difficult, because you know I got there first but he’s enormously famous,” joked Hollander, who acknowledges that although he has been in the industry for more years, Holland achieved greater success and fame by playing the Marvel superhero.

He went on to explain his astonishment at seeing the money that the actor Spiderman: No Way Home received only with the first box office bonus.

“I received an email from the agency saying: ‘Payment notice: your first box office bonus for The Avengers’. And I thought: ‘I don’t think I came out in The Avengers’. It was an impressive amount of money and it wasn’t even her salary, it was just her first box office bonus, not her entire box office profit, her first one,” she added.

He continued to recall the experience with laughter, saying, “It was more money than I had ever seen in my entire life, it was a seven-figure sum. And he was 20 or something.”

Despite the disappointment of the moment, Hollander had previously received a payment of 30 thousand dollars for a production he made with the BBC, a sum that he considered fair and made him feel proud of the firm steps he has taken in his career and how far he has gone. have carried

He emphasized that before reading the email he was at the theater to see a friend’s play, and he felt satisfied and at peace with his prosperity.

“I was thinking, ‘Well, this is wonderful. I’m very prosperous, but my good friend Peter is doing this great play and then I’m going to go see him and patronize him a little bit and tell him how wonderful it was.’