AfD disruptive action in the state parliament: Brandenburg police officers sworn in

The new police commissioner for Brandenburg, Inka Gossmann-Reetz, can begin her task. The former SPD member of parliament and her parliamentary group’s interior expert was sworn in on Wednesday in the state parliament. According to the SPD parliamentary group, she resigned from her seat in the state parliament on Tuesday. She is the contact person for citizens on police issues and is intended to help in the event of justified complaints.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the members of the AfD parliamentary group held up signs that read “SPD felt!”. State President Ulrike Liedtke criticized the action. “I very much regret that you disrupted the swearing-in of the police officers in this way,” she said to the AfD parliamentary group.

The police union is skeptical about the establishment of the body

The position is located in the state parliament. The police union (GdP) is skeptical about the facility because there have already been many opportunities to complain. The opposition had criticized the procedure and, for example, spoke of Kungelei. Several other federal states already have police officers, including Berlin.

More about the police Police law in Brandenburg CDU calls for fundamental revision again First Brandenburg police officer State parliament elects SPD MP Inka Gossmann-Reetz Will Senftenberg become the Chicago of Lusatia? Two dead, one seriously injured and unanswered questions

Gossmann-Reetz was elected in February with 49 yes votes out of 79 votes cast. Because she was also chair of the Parliamentary Control Commission, the body must be given a new management. (dpa)

To home page