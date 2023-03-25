After the murder of Luise, CDU politicians call for a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility

E-Mail

Luise from Freudenberg was twelve years old when she was murdered. The perpetrators are only twelve and 13 years old – and therefore not criminally responsible. In an interview, NRW parliamentary group leader Gregor Golland (CDU) speaks about the correct way to deal with underage offenders, legal reforms and role models abroad.

The case of Luise from Freudenberg in Siegerland caused a nationwide stir. The age of the perpetrator and the severity of the crime are particularly shocking. According to the latest findings, the older perpetrator held the victim, the younger girl stabbed 75 times. NRW-CDU parliamentary group leader Gregor Golland is now demanding a reduction in the age of criminal responsibility. In an interview with FOCUS online, he explains why he is in favor of reducing the age of criminal responsibility. FCOUS online: Mr. Golland, what’s on your mind after the terrible details about the murder of twelve-year-old Luise by two friends aged twelve and 13 who were not criminally responsible became known on Thursday? Holland: Boundless horror at the deed and even more at the details that have become known. Apparently this is a cold-blooded and planned crime against an unsuspecting and defenseless girl. The fact that the perpetrators also downloaded information on the question of criminal responsibility beforehand documents a certain calculation: namely that they probably carried out this murder because there were no criminal consequences to be feared. So far, all these details about what happened and their history have been kept under wraps with reference to the personal protection of criminally incapacitated children, which has led to a lot of speculation. Is this the right way to deal with a crime like this? Holland: First of all, it should be said that the judiciary, like the police, has to abide by the law. In this respect, strict personal protection rights apply to the victim and the child offenders in this particular case. On the other hand, it is particularly important here that the public is informed more clearly once the ongoing investigations have been completed, in order to prevent further speculation. It is also about the unspeakable agitation in social media. Now that it is clear that one of the two perpetrators inquired online about the age of criminal responsibility when committing a capital offense, the question of reducing the age of criminal responsibility in this country arises again? Holland: Yes. I think we need a new debate on this issue. From my point of view, one should think about whether it is not possible in individual cases and after careful examination to set criminal law limits for child perpetrators from the age of twelve.

How exactly is this supposed to happen? Holland: On the one hand, a criminal law reservation for children from the age of twelve would have to be introduced. Then a juvenile court judge could decide on the basis of psychiatric reports and investigation results as well as the frequency of the offenses whether or not a prison sentence or other forced placement should be considered. Aside from the murder of young Luise, we have another problem in the area of ​​very young intensive offenders. Which? Holland: For example, the phenomenon that gangs of thieves, especially from the Balkans, knowingly send children under criminal responsibility to burglary and pickpocket because they know that nothing can happen to the boys and girls. As soon as such so-called stolen children are caught, they are released and carry on.

