After the success of “Pinocchio”, Guillermo Del Toro is preparing a new version of “Frankenstein”

The director continues his collaboration with Netflix. He is preparing to film a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel with Oscar Isaac and Andrew Garfield.

Just crowned the Oscar for best animated film for PinocchioGuillermo del Toro unveils the next feature film he will direct: a new live-action adaptation of Frankenstein.

According to information from the specialist journal Deadlinethe director wants to enlist for the main roles Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac, as well as Mia Goth, new queen of horror in the United States since the success of the film X Last year.

A fruitful collaboration with Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is still working on the script. He has been working on this project for a few years. It is not yet known whether it will be a version set in the 19th century, or in contemporary times.

Guillermo del Toro multiplies projects at Netflix. He created the series Troll Hunters et The Trio from Elsewhere: Tales of Arcadia and caused a stir last year with his horror anthology Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

This new version of Frankenstein imagined for Netflix confirms the desertion of dark rooms by Guillermo del Toro after the failure, in 2021, of his film noir Nightmare Alley.