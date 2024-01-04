After their recent breakup, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spent New Year’s in Barbados

One of the last surprise breakups that 2023 left us was that of Bad Bunny y Kendall Jenner, who ended their romance less than a year after starting to date. Sources close to the model told American portals that she was not having a very good time after her disappointment in love. However, this has not prevented the two from spending the turn of the year together.

Although there is no confirmation that they are getting back together, it seems that Kendall and Benito (Bad Bunny’s real name) They welcomed 2024 together in Barbados with more friends.

This is proven by the video uploaded by Renell Medrano, a friend of the supermodel, who uploaded a story about some fireworks in which the voice of the interpreter of “I behave beautifully” can be clearly heard.

Given this, TMZ affirmed through sources close to them that indeed They spent the holidays together with a group of friends but without having officially returned and without anything romantic involved.. Among the friends they were with in Barbados were Justin and Hailey Bieber.

It also didn’t go unnoticed that just after their breakup and before New Year’s Eve, Bad Bunny released the video clip for “No me Quiero Casar.” In the images of the clip, the Bad Rabbit celebrates the beginning of the new year at a party in which everyone asks him when he is going to walk down the aisle, which everyone interpreted as a hint to the member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan.